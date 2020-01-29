LiveBest: Chicken soup for the soul and the sick

It peaks between December and February. Just like clock work, flu season is rearing its nasty head.
For years, I’ve reminded people to wash their hands, get to bed and eat their vegetables. It’s what we health professionals do. We nag. We nudge. We cajole.
All in an effort to avoid the flu.
But this year, I’m serious.
Because last year, instead of doing something fun like walking the dog, the dog woke me, licking my hand wondering why I was on the couch.
You have free articles remaining.
Before that snooze I was searching the Internet: Do I have the flu.
Because I was reading exactly what I was feeling, the answer was yes. Sudden onset of symptoms. Sore throat, body aches, fever, chills. Did I mention runny nose, congestion, and cough? The flu is not pretty. All that coughing and sneezing is how those flu germs spread. A cold has similar symptoms but is less severe.
Me? I got the flu. Probably from the door handle or the shopping cart. Or that guy coughing on the plane.
If you get the flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone. Your doctor may have an antiviral medication if you catch it early. In the meantime, wrap up in a blanket with a box of tissues and sip something warm, like some chicken vegetable soup.
Yes, chicken soup is good for the soul and for the sick. Vegetables help boost your immune system, and chicken soup is good for cold symptoms. It appears chicken soup delivers an anti inflammatory effect for upper respiratory infections. The broth helps you stay hydrated, the vegetables boost your energy and the steam may help your sinuses clear up. So all the prevention rules still apply, but we may as well make it taste good.
Start by washing your hands. This is a huge way to reduce the risk of getting the flu or a cold. Then dig out your soup pot and every vegetable you can find. Here’s to a winter without colds and flu. Fingers crossed!
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author of “Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest: Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.” Visit her website www.LiveBest.info for every day food solutions.