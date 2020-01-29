LiveBest: Chicken soup for the soul and the sick

It peaks between December and February. Just like clock work, flu season is rearing its nasty head.

For years, I’ve reminded people to wash their hands, get to bed and eat their vegetables. It’s what we health professionals do. We nag. We nudge. We cajole.

All in an effort to avoid the flu.

But this year, I’m serious.

Because last year, instead of doing something fun like walking the dog, the dog woke me, licking my hand wondering why I was on the couch.

Before that snooze I was searching the Internet: Do I have the flu.

Because I was reading exactly what I was feeling, the answer was yes. Sudden onset of symptoms. Sore throat, body aches, fever, chills. Did I mention runny nose, congestion, and cough? The flu is not pretty. All that coughing and sneezing is how those flu germs spread. A cold has similar symptoms but is less severe.

Me? I got the flu. Probably from the door handle or the shopping cart. Or that guy coughing on the plane.