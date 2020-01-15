LiveBest: Citrus season is here

Besides Jupiter lighting up the night sky, another bright spot about winter is that it’s citrus season. Juicy oranges, grapefruit, and tangerines freshen a cold, winter day.

Lemons, limes, and tangelos are members of this all-star family that help maintain a strong immune system and protect against heart disease and cancer.

When you shop, look for fruit heavy for its size, with bright, colorful skin. Most citrus will keep at room temperature for several days. For longer storage, the crisper drawer of your refrigerator is best. Whole fruit should not be frozen, but the fresh-squeezed juice and grated peel or zest may be. Seal some in a plastic bag and pop it into the freezer for later.

You probably know that citrus is a super source of vitamin C. But did you know that the word “ascorbic,” as in ascorbic acid — the name for vitamin C — means “no scurvy”? While scurvy was a problem for sea goers centuries ago, it’s not much of a problem today.

But C has some another benefit. It enhances iron absorption. Iron is a shortfall nutrient for many of us.