LiveBest: COVID-19 food safety

In this pandemic era, it’s easy to get skittish about everything.
One thing you don’t have to worry about, there is no current evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 through food. Because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, there is very low risk of spread from food products or packaging.
Coronavirus is a respiratory virus – it is not considered to be a foodborne illness. Both the FDA and CDC have been consistent in their recommendations and are advising food preparations should continue as normal. Just do the things you normally do to prevent foodborne illness to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus. Keep things clean, keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot, and separate to avoid cross contamination. You know to wash your hands, but I want you to get serious about scrubbing your mitts. Like you’re rubbing sticky barbecue sauce or peanut butter and jelly off your hands. Soap and Water are our besties. The friction from scrubbing with soap and water for 20 seconds breaks the coronavirus’s protective envelope, killing the virus. The slippery soap helps the virus slide off. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
And then. This is big. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not the main way the virus spreads. It mainly spreads through sneezing and coughing.
Other ways to reduce your risk are to shop less frequently. But when you’re there, use the disinfecting wipe that many stores provide at the door to wipe the cart handle. Keep the wipe and use it to open freezer doors.
Be quick at the store. This isn’t the time to pick up every apple or parsley bunch. No need to leave your fingerprints on food, or pick up someone else’s prints.
Pay attention to the distance between yourself and other shoppers. You may have to step back from the milk section to let others make their selections.
Try to keep your hands to yourself at the store. I wear gloves at the store because I seem to be more aware when I touch my face, which prevents me from rubbing my eye or nose.
When you get home, wash your hands, counter, and other surfaces you’ve touched after putting groceries away.
Scrub and rinse fruits and vegetables under running water to help remove germs from the surface. Cool or warm, the water temperature doesn’t matter. Washing fruits and vegetables with soap, detergent, or bleach is not recommended. These could be toxic; they are not intended for human consumption.
If you’re receiving delivered items, avoid direct handoff to keep your six-foot distance. After unpacking items, wash your hands, counter, and other surfaces you’ve touched while putting groceries away.
Speaking of unpacking. Back in the days when we could travel, I sat on an outdoor patio with the palm fronds waving, eating a biscuit slathered with whipped ricotta and pineapple jam. This was flavor I wanted to repeat. I searched every nearby market for a souvenir jar of jam to pack in my luggage, but no luck. So I came home and made it myself.
The first batch I cooked pineapple chunks with honey. The pineapple was so sweet; I wished I hadn’t added the honey. And the pineapple didn’t cook down into the soft puree I was expecting. The second batch, no honey added and I chopped the pineapple in the food processor to break it down. That jam was like eating fresh pineapple, sweet and tangy. Third batch, same.
Since we’re not going to the tropics anytime soon, try this easy recipe. Use it on biscuits, toast, oatmeal, yogurt, or cottage cheese.
Easy Pineapple Jam
1 fresh pineapple
Break off the top pineapple leaves. Rinse and scrub the pineapple rind. Cut rind away from pineapple and remove most of the brown spots, the pineapple eyes.
Chop pineapple into fairly fine pieces. Pineapple doesn’t break down in cooking, so chop it or give it several pulses in a food processor or blender.
The jam is great on it’s own, but if you want, add a star anise, crystallized ginger, or cinnamon stick.
Cook pineapple in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook until most of the juice evaporates (you don’t want it too dry) and pineapple smells toasted or caramelized. Let cool. Spoon into jar. Store in the refrigerator.
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author.
