LiveBest: COVID-19 food safety

Coronavirus is a respiratory virus – it is not considered to be a foodborne illness. Both the FDA and CDC have been consistent in their recommendations and are advising food preparations should continue as normal. Just do the things you normally do to prevent foodborne illness to minimize the risk of contracting coronavirus. Keep things clean, keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot, and separate to avoid cross contamination. You know to wash your hands, but I want you to get serious about scrubbing your mitts. Like you’re rubbing sticky barbecue sauce or peanut butter and jelly off your hands. Soap and Water are our besties. The friction from scrubbing with soap and water for 20 seconds breaks the coronavirus’s protective envelope, killing the virus. The slippery soap helps the virus slide off. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.