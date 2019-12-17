LiveBest: 9 gifts that will improve your health in 2020

As we plow through the winter holidays, you may be skating on thin ice to get through your to do list. Holiday hoopla can derail health goals.
Some of us are thinking about how we’re going to reclaim our better self after the New Year because we’re feeling “unch.” Unchanged from the goals you set last year around this time.
Whatever your wellness goals, here are gift ideas that don’t break the bank, but may be your best next step to live stronger, longer.
Is your goal to eat more vegetables and fruits? How about:
1. A blender for smoothies and homemade nut butters.
2. A decorative fruit bowl because you’re more likely to eat food if you see it. Pears, apples, oranges, grapefruit, and pomegranates are in season now.
3. A salad spinner with grips on the bottom to keep it from sliding across the counter. It’s good for more than just lettuce, rinse berries, beans, and herbs or drain pasta and proof bread dough.
Is your goal to cook more?
1. Cook on the grill, stove, or oven with a cast iron skillet. These pans last for years plus you’ll boost iron intake because acidic foods, tomato juice, orange juice, vinegar, help dissolve small amounts of iron from the pot into cooking liquids – good for simmered foods, such as chili.
2. Add more flavor with a Microplane zester. Use it to zest citrus for all kinds of zingy flavor. The zester not only grates fruit, but hard cheese, chocolate, and nutmeg. With all that flavor, you’ll likely use less salt.
3. Cleanup is super easy with a silicone baking mat. These mats keep food from sticking and saves time with clean up because food scrapes off easily.
Is your goal to live stronger?
A good pair of shoes (with you in them) may be the secret to your reboot in 2020. Physical activity is the best mood booster I know but also a one-stop shop in the prevention of more than 25 health problems.
Warm socks. Good for the shoes above, but warm feet also help you fall asleep faster. A good day starts the night before so maybe you need to set your alarm to remind you to go to bed.
Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being. You know you should “eat better.” You know what to do: Cut down on sugar and salt. Eat more lean protein. It sounds easy enough, but are you doing it? In my book, I guide you to simple, practical solutions to confidently transform your diet in just 6 weeks. You’ll learn how to get the fiber you need and easy ways to eat more fruits and veggies. You’ll find tips for understanding nutrition labels and how to meal plan. This is your handbook to reclaim your better self.
Speaking of eating more fruits and vegetables, this fruit salad will make your winter table sparkle.
You have free articles remaining.
Pears usually need to ripen after you buy them. Because the cold temperature of the fridge inhibits ripening, store pears in a brown paper bag or covered bowl on the counter to ripen. Color is not a good indicator of ripeness. A ripe pear gives just a bit when you press on the neck near the stem. If you don’t have time for a pear to ripen, substitute an apple in this fruit salad.
Winter Wedge Fruit Salad
2 tablespoons chopped nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts or pistachios
2 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 ½ tablespoons vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1 pear
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
1 head iceberg lettuce
¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
Heat oven to 350°F. Lay nuts in single layer on baking sheet. Bake 11-15 minutes until browned. Chop coarsely.
Combine olive oil, canola oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl; stir to blend.
Cut lettuce in half through the stem. Cut each half into halves or thirds keeping the stem in tact to maintain a wedge shape.
Rinse pear under running water. Pat dry. Leave the peel on, cut into ¼-inch slices. The pear will brown after cutting, so do this right before serving.
Place lettuce wedges on plate, sprinkle pear, pomegranate, blue cheese and walnuts over top. Drizzle vinaigrette over.
(Recipe Source: Judy Barbe, www.LiveBest.info)
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author of “Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest: Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.” Visit her website www.LiveBest.info for every day food solutions.