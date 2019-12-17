LiveBest: 9 gifts that will improve your health in 2020

2. Add more flavor with a Microplane zester. Use it to zest citrus for all kinds of zingy flavor. The zester not only grates fruit, but hard cheese, chocolate, and nutmeg. With all that flavor, you’ll likely use less salt.

3. Cleanup is super easy with a silicone baking mat. These mats keep food from sticking and saves time with clean up because food scrapes off easily.

Is your goal to live stronger?

A good pair of shoes (with you in them) may be the secret to your reboot in 2020. Physical activity is the best mood booster I know but also a one-stop shop in the prevention of more than 25 health problems.

Warm socks. Good for the shoes above, but warm feet also help you fall asleep faster. A good day starts the night before so maybe you need to set your alarm to remind you to go to bed.