LiveBest: Happy New Year!

Did you toast the New Year last night?
The ancient Greeks and Romans toasted to health and well-being, which you may be wishing for this morning.
Some of us raise a glass today with mimosas and Bloody Marys.
But beyond the sips, making toast may be one of our first food memories. A swipe of butter. Digging into the peanut butter jar for a hunk to spread on warm toast. Was grilled cheese your first homemade meal?
Bread love is all in my family. My grandma was known for her raisin bread baked in coffee cans. We toasted and buttered the round slices. My grandpa smeared crunchy sourdough toast with peanut butter and honey. And that’s how my sister and I still prefer it.
Toast is a food trend expected to grow this year. I never knew it went “out,” but toast is “in” and experiencing a renaissance with cookbooks devoted to it, restaurants themed around it, bloggers writing about it and Pinterest pinners loving it.
Avocado, cinnamon, or milk toast, simple or special, we love toast. Let’s toast the new decade with more than a dozen ways to enjoy it!.
Herb cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms
Smashed avocado, tomato, radish, feta cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds
Hummus, sliced cucumber, red onion
Toasted cornbread, yogurt, berries
Ricotta, smashed blackberries, basil
Smoked salmon, grapefruit, goat cheese, Everything Seasoning
Ricotta, sliced kiwi
French toast, yogurt and berries
Cranberry bagel, ricotta, dried cranberries, walnuts
Almond butter, banana, honey, flaky salt,
Ricotta, figs, honey, pistachios
Goat cheese, sliced radish
Whipped lemon ricotta, ground pepper, chile flakes
Whipped Lemon Ricotta
Whipped Lemon Ricotta is good as a toast topper, but also as a dip or spread for crackers and crostini.
To get a fluffy whip, I use ricotta without gums and stabilizers. The ingredient list is milk, vinegar, and salt.
- 2 cups ricotta
- 1 tablespoon milk or cream
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest (the yellow part of the peel)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 ½
- teaspoon salt
Using a stand mixer, hand mixer or food processor, whip all the ingredients until mixture is light and fluffy.
Store covered, up to a week in the refrigerator.
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author of “Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest: Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.” Visit her website www.LiveBest.info for every day food solutions.