LiveBest: Happy New Year!

Did you toast the New Year last night?

The ancient Greeks and Romans toasted to health and well-being, which you may be wishing for this morning.

Some of us raise a glass today with mimosas and Bloody Marys.

But beyond the sips, making toast may be one of our first food memories. A swipe of butter. Digging into the peanut butter jar for a hunk to spread on warm toast. Was grilled cheese your first homemade meal?

Bread love is all in my family. My grandma was known for her raisin bread baked in coffee cans. We toasted and buttered the round slices. My grandpa smeared crunchy sourdough toast with peanut butter and honey. And that’s how my sister and I still prefer it.

Toast is a food trend expected to grow this year. I never knew it went “out,” but toast is “in” and experiencing a renaissance with cookbooks devoted to it, restaurants themed around it, bloggers writing about it and Pinterest pinners loving it.

Avocado, cinnamon, or milk toast, simple or special, we love toast. Let’s toast the new decade with more than a dozen ways to enjoy it!.

Herb cheese spread, sautéed mushrooms