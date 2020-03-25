LiveBest: How to prepare for quarantine

We may think we’re immune from Coronavirus but a friend of mine is in self-imposed quarantine. She stayed at the wrong hotel. The one someone with coronavirus had stayed in. So for two weeks she’s staying put.

That could mean she’s binge watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” or “Schitt’s Creek.” But she also has to eat.

As COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, becomes more prevalent in the U.S., I’ve been getting questions about how to prepare for quarantine. On the food side, stocking up can help ease stress but also reduces your number of trips to the store, and keep you closer to home.

I’m stocking up on the same foods I normally buy, but just want to make sure I have what I need on hand. I know I can make several healthful meals with these foods in the house.