LiveBest: Is it safe to eat?

After a sniff and a bite, I threw out 2 boxes of crackers and some nuts this week. And I hate to throw out food.

If you’re like me, you’ve looked in your cupboards more this past month than ever before.

As you’re deciding what to keep, what to eat, and what to toss, don’t rely solely on the date printed on the package.

These dates are suggestions for peak quality and don’t indicate safety. So jam may fade in color, but is still safe to eat. A cake may not rise quite as high. The can of crab I found was a couple years old, but was safe to eat. The crackers? The sniff and taste revealed they were rancid, so I tossed them. Same with the nuts. With just a whiff, you’ll know when the milk is bad. If it smells sour, it’s time to pour it out, if not, drink it.

Baby food and formula are the exceptions. Don’t want to use these beyond the Use-By date because of potential nutrient loss.

Otherwise, here are some tips to help you decide what goes and what stays.