LiveBest: Spicy beef sushi bowl

One of my keys to quarantine success is flavorful food. Mission accomplished.

I’ve made Spicy Beef Sushi Bowl at least 3 times in the past few weeks. The spicy beef and the cool cucumbers, the sticky rice and the crunchy vegetables, the tangy dressing and the flavorful herbs, this is not your run–of-the-mill at-home dinner.

I know the recipe looks like a lot of steps but when one thing is cooking you can knock out 3 other things. Lickedity split.

The first step is the rice.

When you’re making sushi,

rice matters. Sushi rice is short-grain rice. The small, round grains are what you need. Minute Rice, long-grain, or Jasmine rice are not suitable replacements. Sushi rice cooks up sticky and that’s what’s make sushi stick. Look for sushi rice, Japanese rice, or CalRose in the Asian section at the store. While you’re in that aisle, pick up the rice vinegar, fish sauce, chile garlic sauce, soy sauce, and toasted sesame oil.

While you may think raw fish where you hear sushi. But sushi refers to the vinegared rice. It’s easy to make.

Sushi Rice

2 cups cooked short-grain rice, find in the Asian section