LiveBest: Taking food from yawn to yum

It’s not price. It’s not nutrition. It’s all about taste.

Taste is why we choose one food over another.

But sometimes we struggle to make things taste good.

Let’s pull open some cabinet doors to see if we can find some ways to take food from yawn to yum. Start in your spice cabinet. Pull out a jar and take a sniff. Does it smell like the spice or herb on the label? If not, it’s likely old. Old dried spices are not flavor boosters so it may be time to replace them.

Head outside to see if there are plants and herbs you can use.

Do you have chives? The purple blossoms are more than a pretty face. These edible flowers can be sprinkled over eggs, pasta, rice, or fish. It’s best to add them toward the end of cooking to retain flavor. I’ve got some chive vinegar steeping.

How to make Chive vinegar

1 cup chive blossoms

1½ cups white wine vinegar