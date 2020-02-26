LiveBest: What are you doing to survive this wintry February?

Don’t you love winter? The cozy nights by the fire. The bowls of soup and chili. The glowing candles. The moonlight glistening on the snow.

Well, sure there’s that. But I’m dreaming about the days that don’t require socks, gloves, and snow scrapers. The days when the sun was up before I was.

Food can transport us right back to that beach vacation and flip flops, or at least to the patio.

I’m talking about tropical pineapple. Sweet and tart, fresh and juicy.

How do the bright fresh flavors of shrimp tacos and pineapple salsa sound?

To buy pineapple, choose one that looks fresh, not bruised or moldy. Refrigerate after purchase. Pineapples are harvested when ripe and don’t continue to ripen, though may get a bit sweeter over time.

To tackle that pineapple, break off the crown, the spiky lid. With a sharp knife and stable cutting board, cut off the bottom and top. Set the pineapple on end and cut off the skin from top to bottom, following the natural curve of the fruit. Cut the pineapple in half from top to bottom, then in quarters. Trim away the core. If you’re not interested in that, you can buy one already peeled.