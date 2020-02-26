LiveBest: What are you doing to survive this wintry February?

Don’t you love winter? The cozy nights by the fire. The bowls of soup and chili. The glowing candles. The moonlight glistening on the snow.
Well, sure there’s that. But I’m dreaming about the days that don’t require socks, gloves, and snow scrapers. The days when the sun was up before I was.
Food can transport us right back to that beach vacation and flip flops, or at least to the patio.
I’m talking about tropical pineapple. Sweet and tart, fresh and juicy.
How do the bright fresh flavors of shrimp tacos and pineapple salsa sound?
To buy pineapple, choose one that looks fresh, not bruised or moldy. Refrigerate after purchase. Pineapples are harvested when ripe and don’t continue to ripen, though may get a bit sweeter over time.
To tackle that pineapple, break off the crown, the spiky lid. With a sharp knife and stable cutting board, cut off the bottom and top. Set the pineapple on end and cut off the skin from top to bottom, following the natural curve of the fruit. Cut the pineapple in half from top to bottom, then in quarters. Trim away the core. If you’re not interested in that, you can buy one already peeled.
This recipe comes together in minutes especially if the shrimp are thawed. Oh, you forgot to do that? Put the shrimp in a bowl of cool water for 15 minutes or so. Drain, peel, and pat dry with a clean paper towel. Next time, just put them in the fridge the night before.
Deveining is optional, but larger shrimp have a dark vein that might be gritty. To devein shrimp, use a paring knife to make a shallow cut along the backside of the shrimp, use the tip of the knife to lift out the gray tube, which is the digestive tract.
Shrimp can be boiled, baked, broiled and grilled. They are quick to cook, like 3-5 minutes quick. If you overcook them, they get tough, so keep an eye on them. They are done when they turn from translucent to opaque, pink or white.
The pineapple is a symbol of hospitality. How about inviting someone over for tropical shrimp taco party? Flip flops optional.
Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
1 pound fresh raw shrimp (or frozen and thawed), shells and tails removed
half an orange, juiced
½ teaspoon chile powder
1-1/2 cups pineapple, diced
1 Roma tomato, chopped
¼ red onion, chopped
2 tablespoon minced jalapeno, more or less to taste
4 radishes, thinly sliced
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
1 lime, juiced
½ teaspoon salt
8 corn tortillas
Make salsa. You don’t want the shrimp to be waiting on the salsa, so make the pineapple salsa first. Combine pineapple, tomato, onion, jalapeno, radishes, cilantro, lime juice, and salt.
Heat stove to medium. In large skillet, add orange juice and shrimp in a single layer, sprinkle chile powder over shrimp. Cook 2-3 minutes, just until shrimp changes color, flip shrimp and cook another minute or two. Remove from heat.
Warm tortillas in 325° F oven for 10 minutes or on grill to soften.
Spoon shrimp on tortillas, top with salsa.
Recipe Source: Judy Barbe, www.LiveBest.info
Judy Barbe is a registered dietitian, speaker and author of “Your 6-Week Guide to LiveBest: Simple Solutions for Fresh Food & Well-Being.” Visit her website www.LiveBest.info for every day food solutions.