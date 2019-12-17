Meat pie, rum cake for eve supper

When you need a menu in the coming days that is not prime rib or ham, consider these two delicious options. The meat pie is a bit of work, but the results are spectacular. And it cooks more than an hour, which allows you time to put finishing touches on other things, shower and dress, or — here’s an idea — pour a glass of wine and put your feet up.
The rum cake is a staple at our Christmas festivities. It could not be easier, and is just full of fantastic flavor.
There is no Star-Tribune on Christmas Day, so from my little windswept homestead to yours, here’s wishing you magic, memories and the promise that lay in the manger on that star-filled night so long ago.
Christmas Eve Meat Pie
2 tablespoons butter
2 large onions, chopped (about 2 cups)
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound lean ground beef (90 percent lean)
½ pound ground pork
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce
1-½teaspoons salt
½teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon each ground cloves, ground mace and ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 package (10 ounces) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
1 cup frozen shredded hash brown potatoes
1 package (14.1 ounces) refrigerated pie pastry
Preheat oven to 400. In a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir 4 to 6 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add beef and pork; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until no longer pink, breaking up meat into crumbles. Drain.
Stir tomato sauce and seasonings into meat mixture. Stir in spinach and potatoes. Remove from heat.
Unroll one pastry sheet into a 9-inch pie plate; trim even with rim. Add filling. Unroll remaining pastry; place over filling. Trim, seal and flute edge.
Cut slits in top. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 350. Bake 45 to 55 minutes longer or until crust is golden brown. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 15 minutes if needed to prevent over-browning. Serves 8.
(Recipe courtesy of “Taste of Home Holiday & Celebrations 2014,” Reiman Publications)
Bacardi Rum Cake
Cake:
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
1 18-ounce package package yellow cake mix
1 3-¾ ounce package vanilla instant pudding and pie filling
4 eggs
½ cup cold water
½ cup oil
½ cup Bacardi dark rum
Glaze:
¼ pound butter
¼ cup water
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup Bacardi dark rum
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or 12-cup bundt pan. Sprinkle nuts over bottom of pan. Mix all cake ingredients together. Pour batter over nuts. Bake one hour. Cool. Invert on serving plate. Prick top.
Glaze: Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in water and sugar. Boil five minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in rum. Spoon and brush glaze evenly over top and sides. Allow cake to absorb glaze. Repeat till glaze is used up.
(Recipe from former Star-Tribune staffer Nora Pridham)
