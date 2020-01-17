5150' Restaurant Week to celebrate local dining in Casper

If you need a reason to skip cooking and explore Casper’s dining options, 5150’ Restaurant Week 2020 spotlights more than 30 restaurants throughout Casper in a weeklong celebration of local dining.
“We started it just as a celebration of the local restaurant scene,” Visit Casper marketing manager Amanda Scherlin said, “and to encourage people to get out and try something new or go somewhere that they love and to utilize those fun price points that we’ve created for it.”
Casper businesses — from coffee shops to fine dining — offer fare at prices that celebrate Casper and Wyoming: $3.07 for the area code, $18.90 for the year Wyoming became a state and $51.50 for Casper’s elevation in feet.
Each restaurant, brewery, tasting room and coffee shop chooses how they celebrate. Some offer deals at the Wyoming-themed prices, some offer bundles and some create special menu options, Scherlin said.
The event's website, 5150local.com/5150-restaurant-week, lists the participating restaurants. All prospective customers need to do is click on each one to see what they offer.
Scherlin encourages people to check out the list for some new restaurants or some they may not have heard of, support their favorite eateries or look for that place they’ve been wanting to try for a while.
“They might be on there,” she said, “and that would be a great excuse to go out and out dine out and not cook dinner that night — or all week long if you want.”
This is the second year for 5150' Local's spotlight on local restaurants. Visit Casper’s sister brand also hosts the annual 5150' Feast at City Park and plays a part in the 5150’ Festival at David Street Station, Scherlin said.
People got into the celebration last year. Scherlin even talked to one local who aimed to visit every restaurant on the list — and actually put a decent dent in it, she said.
“So people had a great time with it,” she said. “Our restaurants saw a really good response, and we decided we absolutely had to bring it back.”
