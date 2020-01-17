5150' Restaurant Week to celebrate local dining in Casper

If you need a reason to skip cooking and explore Casper’s dining options, 5150’ Restaurant Week 2020 spotlights more than 30 restaurants throughout Casper in a weeklong celebration of local dining.

“We started it just as a celebration of the local restaurant scene,” Visit Casper marketing manager Amanda Scherlin said, “and to encourage people to get out and try something new or go somewhere that they love and to utilize those fun price points that we’ve created for it.”

Casper businesses — from coffee shops to fine dining — offer fare at prices that celebrate Casper and Wyoming: $3.07 for the area code, $18.90 for the year Wyoming became a state and $51.50 for Casper’s elevation in feet.

Each restaurant, brewery, tasting room and coffee shop chooses how they celebrate. Some offer deals at the Wyoming-themed prices, some offer bundles and some create special menu options, Scherlin said.

The event's website, 5150local.com/5150-restaurant-week, lists the participating restaurants. All prospective customers need to do is click on each one to see what they offer.