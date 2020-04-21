You are the owner of this article.
Dream Upon a Princess presents 'Evil Tea Party Live!'
Dream Upon a Princess' free Evil Tea Party with the Evil Queen and Lady Gothel starts 1 p.m. Saturday on the company's 'Evil Tea Party Live!'  Facebook event page.

Other offerings on the Dream Upon a Princess LLC Facebook page include free videos, like "Paint with Rapunzel," story times, sing-a-longs and other activities and entertainment with a variety of princess and hero characters.

The Casper-based princess event and party planning company also offers personalized greetings and video calls. Find out more on the Facebook page, dreamuponaprincess.blogspot.com or307-258-0336. 

