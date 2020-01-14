Heart Mountain Interpretive Center kicks off winter programs series

Heart Mountain center kicks off winter series

The three-part Winter Program Series at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center begins with “Bob Kuwahara: Issei Animator” about Bob Kuwahara, who worked as an animator for Disney and MGM until he and his family were confined at Heart Mountain during World War II because of their Japanese ancestry. The presentation includes shorts from Kuwahara’s Hashimoto-San series he created after the war.

The center’s executive director, Dakota Russell, presents the programs, which continue with “The Ballad of Baby Virgie” on Feb. 29 and “Notable Women of Heart Mountain” on March 28.

Where: Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, 1539 Road 19, Powell, between Cody and Powell on Highway 14A

When: 1 p.m Saturday

Tickets & info: Free with museum admission or a $9 season pass covers the series. Museum admission is $9, $7 for students or seniors and free for children under 12 or members of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. Find out more at heartmountain.org, 307-754-8000.

