Kanye's move to Wyoming tops list of Wyoming entertainment news in 2019

The event inspired Seidr’s Den owner Steve Howe to expand into a full-size comic book store in north Casper after almost six times more visitors and 300 percent more in sales than he expected, he told the Casper Star-Tribune in August.

“I miss the days when you met your friends at the comic store, you talked about comics, you bought comics, you traded comics and you did everything that was fun in regard to it, you talked about the stories, you educated each other,” he said before the Comic Con in June. “And that just doesn’t happen in today’s world anymore, and it’s sad. So we’re wanting to bring that back, and that’s what I’m hoping this does.