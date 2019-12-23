You are the owner of this article.
Kanye's move to Wyoming tops list of Wyoming entertainment news in 2019
A LOOK BACK AT 2019

Kanye's move to Wyoming tops list of Wyoming entertainment news in 2019

Kanye in Cody

Rapper Kanye West walks to his "Sunday Service" performance at the Robbie Powwow Garden in Cody in September. West bought two ranches in northwest Wyoming in 2019.

 Photo courtesy Brooke Moore

Kanye West.

Any discussion of the biggest entertainment stories in Wyoming for 2019 has to start with the rapper and entertainer. His move, and plans to bring new ventures to northern Wyoming, wasn't a total shock considering he recorded his 2008 album "Ye" in the Jackson area and held a major listening party there.

Still, it was a little surprising to see West move to the Cody area -- he bought two ranches in Wyoming -- which he used as the backdrop for music videos and new business ventures. And in September, he rented the Buffalo Bill Center of the West for his“Sunday Service” event featuring a large gospel choir, as the Billings Gazette reported.

Thousands of people join Kanye West for 'Sunday Service' in Cody

The event in Cody drew a crowd of about 3,800 from around Wyoming and other states. West at times sang in the choir, drummed and played keyboard during the performance, which included West’s “Ultralight Beam” and worship-oriented music including a reworked version of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” according to the story.

While West's arrival was certainly Wyoming's biggest entertainment story this year, it wasn't the only one. In July, Cheyenne Frontier Days hosted rapper Post Malone, who in November won Favorite rap/hip-hop album at the American Music Awards was among the shortlist for Artist of the Year.

Other headliners at Cheyenne Frontier Days included Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Keith Urban and Josh Turner.

REO Speedwagon

Country star Clint Black performed there and at the Casper Events Center in September as part of his “Still … Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour."  The Casper Events Center has been working to make a name for itself and bringing in larger acts like the upcoming Cher concert in April.

Other event center shows in 2019 included Breaking Benjamin, Bret Michaels and REO Speedwagon along with comedians Gabriel Iglesias and Rodney Carrington.

The venue will end the year with Sunday's performance from Three-Dog Night. The band in March played the Cheyenne Civic Center, which also in 2019 hosted Styx. Cheyenne also was treated to Grammy- and  American Music Award-winning rap artist Sir Mix-A-Lot during a free July concert series at the Depot Plaza.

Excitement builds for Casper's first comic-con

In other memorable moments, Skid Row replaced Survivor as the Saturday headliner at the annual August Beartrap Summer Festival on Casper Mountain after a band members’ illness forced Survivor to cancel. 

Not all of the state's big entertainment news was related to music. The Casper Comic Con in June brought in “The Walking Dead” actor Kerry Cahill, who portrays Dianne on the show. Many supported and participated in Casper’s first comic con hoping it will grow in future years and help groups like comic book fans and cosplayers connect and build communities.

The event inspired Seidr’s Den owner Steve Howe to expand into a full-size comic book store in north Casper after almost six times more visitors and 300 percent more in sales than he expected, he told the Casper Star-Tribune in August.

Seidr's Den expands to full-size comic shop in north Casper

“I miss the days when you met your friends at the comic store, you talked about comics, you bought comics, you traded comics and you did everything that was fun in regard to it, you talked about the stories, you educated each other,” he said before the Comic Con in June. “And that just doesn’t happen in today’s world anymore, and it’s sad. So we’re wanting to bring that back, and that’s what I’m hoping this does.

