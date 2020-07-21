Casper Comic Con features Sam J. Jones of 'Flash Gordon' this weekend

“And just to see the excitement in their eyes and the stories they tell me how, ‘Oh, my grandpa or my dad or my mom, they make me watch this every Christmas; we have to do a family thing — ‘Flash Gordon’ and Christmas,’” he said. “You know, it’s wonderful.”

Pop culture celebration

The Casper Comic Con’s inaugural year last year far exceeded organizers’ expectations, Casper Events Center general manager Brad Murphy said.

More than 2,500 people attended that weekend, and the line on the first morning extended into the parking lot.

“And we won’t be able to do that this year, obviously, because of restrictions, but we fully expect it to sell out in all the sessions,” Murphy said.

The format is the same this year with several measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Murphy said.