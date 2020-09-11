Documentary tells story of growing Casper art scene, holds premiere as way to supports artists

Once he finished the project, he wanted to take it even further to help local art and artists even in a small way. So he talked with those at Art 321 about how it could raise money and awareness to help the art community and culture in Casper continue to grow.

Art 321 had already established an Emergency Relief Fund that provided $100 for artists who needed support amid the pandemic and closures with expenses like food, rent or utilities, Art 321 executive director Tyler Cessor said.

The fund evolved into Project Recovery Fund to help Wyoming artists of any medium to move forward with projects shelved because of the pandemic. Art 321 partners with the Wyoming Humanities Council and the Wyoming Arts Alliance for the fund and documentary premiere.

“But that was the idea, was that we would have this is a fundraiser, and talk about our artists and how they support the cultural fabric of Casper and also have made some major contributions to local businesses,” Cessor said. “... It was a great narrative and a great opportunity for us to raise some funding for artists struggling because of COVID.”

Stengel’s goal in the documentary was to tell a story that people care about.

“And, you know, I think I think that art is definitely something that people in Wyoming care about,” he said. “And I think they’re starting to really open their minds to some different, cool kinds of art. So I think it’s just the beginning of what the art scene in Wyoming is going to be.”

