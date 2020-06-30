Lander documentary company nominated for three regional Emmys

The awards for the Heartland region, which includes Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska, will be announced July 25. Information about the livestream Heartland Emmy Awards Gala will be announced, according to the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences website. "The State of Equality" also re-airs at 7 p.m. July 7 on Wyoming PBS.

“The State of Equality,” a co-production with Wyoming PBS written and directed by Caldera president Geoff O’Gara was an effort by many people, Barksdale said.

“I just feel so grateful to be a part of it, I think is really the overarching feeling with this Emmy nomination and really grateful to the other people who’ve been involved,” she said. “It’s been such a team effort.”

Making an impact

A mother told Barksdale that her 12-year-old daughter saw “The State of Equality” at the Lander library and found the courage to stand up to her grandfather who'd said she can’t do things like lift a bale of hay because she’s a girl. Then she completed a school history project on women’s suffrage.