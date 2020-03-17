Movie theaters close in response to coronavirus

WyoMovies theaters have temporarily closed their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"WyoMovies locations have closed until further notice in an effort to keep our communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic," according to wyomovies.com.

The company plans to reach out to people who've purchased advance tickets to offer refunds. Refunds for tickets purchased though Atom Tickets will be processed by Atom, and that contact information can be found on ticket purchase confirmation emails.

Free tickets and concession cash on Studio Rewards cards won't expire.

The chain had previously halved its theaters' capacities to allow for social distancing.

WyoMovies hopes to reschedule screenings of "Jump Shot," which was originally scheduled for April screenings, according to the website. The documentary tells the story of University of Wyoming basketball legend Kenny Sailors.

WyoMovies has theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie, Rock Springs and Green River.

