Powell’s drive-in debut: The American Dream Drive-In was Wyoming’s first — and is its last — outdoor movie theater

It wasn’t just locals. People traveled for hours to come to Wyoming’s first and last outdoor movie theater.

By the time the drive-in closed for the season, Heny had her busiest year ever. Profits would have been higher if she wasn’t so generous; she went out of her way to help new customers, sometimes charging less than the cost of electricity to run the facility.

When the lights went out and the movie finally started Saturday night, the smell of burgers and freshly popped corn wafted through open car windows and past those finding comfort in truck beds and on lawn furniture. The several dogs in the audience settled in, wrapped in blankets close to their packs for the start of “School of Rock.”

The movie was free, sponsored by the Afterschool Alliance. They weren’t there to raise money. Instead, the idea was to simply showcase groups like the Boy Scouts, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Park County Library and other youth groups, said Tiffany Wutzke, Youth Clubs of Park County’s director of programming and training and ambassador for the Wyoming Afterschool Alliance. Wutzke chose the movie for the event from the archives.

“We’re an after-school program. It’s not sitting in your desk and learning. It’s outside the box learning — like making music,” she explained.