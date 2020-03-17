You are the owner of this article.
WyoMovies closes theaters because of coronavirus
WyoMovies closes theaters because of coronavirus

From the Our coronavirus coverage is free to read. Find it all here. series
Studio City Mesa

Studio City Mesa Theatre cinema complex in west Casper is shown in 2015.

 File, Star-Tribune

WyoMovies theaters have closed their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.  

"WyoMovies locations have closed until further notice in an effort to keep our communities safe during the coronavirus pandemic," according to wyomovies.com

The company plans to reach out to people who've purchased advance tickets to offer refunds. Refunds for tickets purchased though Atom Tickets will be processed by Atom, and that contact information can be found ticket purchase confirmation emails. 

Free tickets and concession cash on Studio Rewards cards won't expire.

The chain had previously halved its theaters' capacities to allow for social distancing.

WyoMovies hopes to reschedule screenings of "Jump Shot" originally scheduled for April screenings, according to the website. The documentary tells the story of University of Wyoming basketball legend Kenny Sailors.

WyoMovies has theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Laramie, Rock Springs and Green River. 

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

