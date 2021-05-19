38 Special to play Casper in August

Southern rock stalwarts 38 Special will perform this summer in Casper, bringing their show to The Gaslight Social on Aug. 13.

The group's hits include "Caught Up in You," "Hold On Loosely" and "Rockin' into the Night."

The band had three albums go platinum in the early '80s: 1981's "Wild-Eyed Southern Boys," 1982's "Special Forces" and 1983's "Tour de Force."

Formed in 1974, the band was founded by Donnie Van Zant — whose older brother Ronnie once fronted Lynyrd Skynyrd — among other members. Donnie Van Zant is no longer with the band.

Other shows at the venue this summer include Easton Corbin on June 3, Parker McCollum on June 25 and Eli Young Band on June 26.

Doors for the 38 Special show open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/38-special-gaslight-social-tickets-155967193073.

