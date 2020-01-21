You are the owner of this article.
Bach Meets Bon Jovi with Dallas String Quartet
Bach Meets Bon Jovi with the Dallas String Quartet's fusion of classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings. The group continues to expand their following on Pandora, Spotify, and Sirius XM radio with their 2016 album, "DSQ."  

Where: CAM-PLEX Wyoming Center Frontier Hall, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday 

Tickets & info: $10, $7 for youth, seniors and military at cam-plex.com, 307-682-8802

