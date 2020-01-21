Bach Meets Bon Jovi with Dallas String Quartet

Bach Meets Bon Jovi with the Dallas String Quartet's fusion of classical and contemporary music on traditional and electric strings. The group continues to expand their following on Pandora, Spotify, and Sirius XM radio with their 2016 album, "DSQ."
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Where: CAM-PLEX Wyoming Center Frontier Hall, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Tickets & info: $10, $7 for youth, seniors and military at cam-plex.com, 307-682-8802
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Elysia Conner
Star-Tribune reporter Elysia Conner covers arts, culture and the Casper community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today