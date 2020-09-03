Casper Events Center offers Labor Day sale on Foreigner tickets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Casper Events Center offers a Labor Day $29 exclusive on select seats for the Foreigner "The Hits on Tour" concert Oct. 22. The online-only offer for $29 plus applicable tax and fees lasts Thursday through 10 p.m. Sept. 7 while supplies last.

The offer is available at https://bit.ly/2PsahHX by entering the code LABORDAY when purchasing tickets and is not valid on previously purchased tickets.

The concert was postponed from its original March date. Tickets purchased before the postponement are good for the new date, and no action is needed for fans to keep those tickets and seat locations.

The English-American classic rock band is known for hits like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold As Ice.” Foreigner has created 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top-30 hits.

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.