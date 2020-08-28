Casper singer-songwriter Quinlan Valdez to share stage with musical inspiration at Oil City Gumbo Cookoff

“I’d say playing music feels like — it’s like I’m having a living instead of making a living,” Valdez said.

Growing

Valdez started learning banjo in 2014 at VIBES Fine & Performing Arts before he continued on his own, and he later taught himself to play guitar.

“I've never had real lessons, and then I just kept going from there,” Valdez said. “And now I'm being able to share shows with (Crossland) and do this for a living.”

Crossland remains an inspiration for Valdez.

“He doesn’t seem to hold anything back when it comes to him as a musician,” he said. “He just puts out who he is and is honest about it and I think that’s what gains him so much attention is just the liveliness and honesty.”

Valdez has gotten to know the Ten Sleep musician at his shows and shared the stage for the first time with Crossland at last year’s Oil City Gumbo Cookoff.

His first show was at Metro Coffee in Casper three years ago, and he’s since played in nearly every major town in the state, he said. Valdez hopes to expand into gigs in Montana and Colorado. He holds to his own way of following his passion for music, though.