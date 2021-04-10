Cheyenne graduate finds power of music in Irish heritage

Through that, she learned the role of lullabies in Irish music and culture.

“You can look at something through a musicological lens – looking at how the music is constructed, how it’s delivered, everything like that. And you can look at things through a sociological lens – looking at the people who make the music, the cultures that make it, what it represents,” Thompson said. “When you can take one lens from each of those glasses and put them together, that would be ethnomusicology.”

Now that she has a doctorate in her back pocket, Thompson is searching for postdoctoral fellowships or lecturer positions in academia. But she’s going about her job search the same way she’s gone through the rest of her life – with an open mind and an open heart, all the while teaching students music and pursuing her passions.

After all her global travels, earning a doctorate, getting married and settling in Ireland, Thompson said it’s become more clear how growing up in Wyoming has impacted her life and her view of the world.

“Cheyenne has this very strong sense of heritage and sense of tradition. That really ingrained an appreciation for where I come from – an appreciation for the smaller things and the things that have served me all the way through to where I am now,” Thompson said.

Her mother added, “I’m so proud of where she is, and I’m really excited to see what she does next. I think she has a wonderful future ahead of her.”

