Country Star Josh Turner brings hits in his ‘rich, distinctive baritone’
Country star Josh Turner is known for his “rich, distinctive baritone” in hits like “Hometown Girl” and his 2003 platinum debut, “Long Black Train.”
His new “I Serve A Savior” album was called “musically brilliant” by Worship Magazine and held in the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart for 17 consecutive weeks.
His 2017 “Deep South” release reached Billboard’s No. 1, and he’s garnered six Inspirational Country Music Awards as well as Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations.
Where: Casper Events Center, 1 Events Drive
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Tickets & info: $39.50-$79.50 at sinclairtix.com, 800-442-2256, the SinclairTix box office at the Casper Events Center or statewide SinclairTix outlets
