Dean Morgan orchestra teacher receives national recognition

The Dean Morgan Middle School symphony concert finale last year gave orchestra teacher Corinne Eastwood goose bumps. The combined ensemble of seventh and eighth grade orchestra and band students nailed the piece on their last concert of the year — and of middle school for most of them. They knew it, and so did the audience, who broke into a standing ovation, Eastwood recalled.
The high lasted for days, and Eastwood counted it among her best moments as a teacher in School Band and Orchestra Magazine’s 22nd annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” report. Eastwood represents Wyoming in the 2019 report.
The magazine features each director’s thoughts on their proudest moment as a teacher, how they hope to make a difference in their students’ lives and the most important lesson they try to teach their students.
Also topping Eastwood’s proudest times, though, often are the little “aha” moments with a student, when something clicks, as she stated in the report and an interview last week with the Star-Tribune.
The magazine chooses a director from each state who is anonymously nominated by students, colleagues or others, according the magazine’s website.
“So I was excited and taken aback a little bit,” Eastwood said in an interview last week.
Eastwood is a valuable asset to the school’s strong music program team and brings passion to her work with caring and empathy toward the students, Dean Morgan principal Tyler Hartl said. She’s skilled in guiding them from little knowledge in the beginning to performing concerts they’re proud of while they show tremendous growth over time.
“The passion the kids have for the music and their care for the instruments and the pride in what they do, that comes with some caring and support both from the parents and the teacher,” he said. “And Corinne does a really good job of building that love in those students. We talk with the music department about engaging kids in the program and growing the program, and she definitely sees that connection for how music helps the brain grow and helps students understand sequences and concepts and problem-solving and the underlying aspects of it. She totally grasps and understands and just maintains that love.”
Eastwood has taught preschool through 12th grade during her 17 years as a teacher, and middle school is her favorite age group, she said.
It’s a time when students still want guidance and when they’re old enough that they can learn to take on more responsibility for themselves.
“So they want to be shown the ropes,” she said, “but they also want to explore and kind of learn to become their own person.”
While not every student is a top performer, they all have the potential to make themselves better, she said. That’s what makes those small moments exciting.
“It’s my students who struggle a little bit — when they have something good happen and when they understand something or when they can play something really well, that’s my favorite. I want every student to be able to better themselves.”
In fact, one of those moments happened just last week with a student who took initiative and chose orchestra for the free block students are given to work in any class they wish. The student brought in a piece Eastwood had just handed out with a solo she wants to audition for and spent the period working on the part and making good progress, Eastwood said.
The teacher works to hit home to every student that they’re important to the group and bring something worthwhile, even if they’re not the top player.
“There’s a hole in our concert when they’re gone,” she said. “It’s just it’s not the same. It’s not the same feeling; the music’s not the same. I want them to feel important and like they have somewhere they can belong.”
Some players will learn any piece of music Eastwood gives them in the first week.
“But I try to instill in them that they get to be good leaders,” she said, “and they get to help their classmates out with learning their parts. And hopefully by the end of everything, the entire section is fairly equal with how much everybody knows, even though some of them have a longer learning process than others.”
The students work hard in the orchestra classes. It has to be fun too, or they wouldn’t want to do it, she said. Fortunately, having fun with the middle school age group isn’t hard.
“There’s not a class or a day that goes by when we’re not laughing in the classroom.”
In orchestra, the students can hear what they learn and work on. Eastwood last week handed her advanced orchestra class a new piece, the theme to “The Incredibles,” which they began with excitement but they remarked how hard it is.
After about 45 minutes, their comments turned to surprise at how much of the piece they could already play, she said.
“They were like, ‘This is going to be awesome.’”
