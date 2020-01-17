Dean Morgan orchestra teacher receives national recognition

“So they want to be shown the ropes,” she said, “but they also want to explore and kind of learn to become their own person.”

While not every student is a top performer, they all have the potential to make themselves better, she said. That’s what makes those small moments exciting.

“It’s my students who struggle a little bit — when they have something good happen and when they understand something or when they can play something really well, that’s my favorite. I want every student to be able to better themselves.”

In fact, one of those moments happened just last week with a student who took initiative and chose orchestra for the free block students are given to work in any class they wish. The student brought in a piece Eastwood had just handed out with a solo she wants to audition for and spent the period working on the part and making good progress, Eastwood said.

The teacher works to hit home to every student that they’re important to the group and bring something worthwhile, even if they’re not the top player.

“There’s a hole in our concert when they’re gone,” she said. “It’s just it’s not the same. It’s not the same feeling; the music’s not the same. I want them to feel important and like they have somewhere they can belong.”