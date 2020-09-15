 Skip to main content
Foreigner concert in Casper postponed
Foreigner concert in Casper postponed

  Updated
Foreigner

English-American rock band Foreigner, shown here in Boston in June 2018, will play Casper in April.

 Robert E. Klein, Invision/AP Photo

The Foreigner concert previously scheduled for Oct. 22 has been postponed for April 14 at the Casper Events Center. Purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

Ticket holders may contact the point of purchase for questions or to request a refund, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Casper Events Center.

Foreigner has released 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top-30 hits. The band is known for anthems like No. 1 worldwide hit “I Want To Know What Love Is" as well as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice" and “Hot Blooded.”

Their latest release is "The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert." The band is donating proceeds from the album sales to the Shriners and song “I Want To Know What Love Is” to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign, according to the announcement. 

The Casper show originally was slated for March and was postponed once before.

Tickets can be purchased at sinclairtix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet. Find out more at caspereventscenter.com

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

