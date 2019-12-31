From Casper to international tours, metal drummer Alan Cassidy is living his dream job

“Yeah it’s hard to know that if you just keep networking with people, it’s eventually going to bring you back to the same things and, like, to the same people and whatnot,” Cassidy said. ”But it was also very difficult to feel like that was going to happen, because I was living here."

Without a way to see professional touring metal bands' shows and meet them in person, he made contacts online. Starting in his teens, he'd message bands around the country and audition with YouTube videos of himself playing their songs in the days when YouTube was just taking off, he said.

As a baby, Cassidy would tap rattles on pots and pans with a rhythm that seemed purposeful, not random, his mother said. At age 2, he’d construct his own drum sets out of toys — a farm silo for one of the drums and even a bead chase toy with a bell on it as his high-hat.

Cassidy was always in trouble at school for constantly tapping on desks.

“And like it was just completely involuntary," he said. "And I got yelled at by every single one of my teachers."

By age 8, he played in his mother’s worship team at church, where people would think there was an adult behind the drums until he’d stand, she said. With his first drum set at age 10, he played with his guitarist father.