Garth Brooks concert to screen outside Casper Events Center

A Garth Brooks drive-in concert will be aired Saturday on the big screen outside the Casper Events Center as part of a concert event with 300 participating drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert produced by Encore Live will be created exclusively for the event, “making this a once in a lifetime experience,” the Casper Events Center said in the announcement. “The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.”

Limited tickets are $100 per passenger car or truck at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks only. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at dusk about 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. All tickets are general admission. Concession and gate entrance details will be announced.

The show will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and all state and local health mandates. Procedures will include at least six feet between vehicles, staff use of personal protective equipment, contactless payment and ticketing, limiting capacity in restrooms and following state regulations for concessions.