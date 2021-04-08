Garth Brooks, Maren Morris to headline 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

A day after announcing plans to return in full this summer, Cheyenne Frontier Days revealed its lineup for the 2021 Frontier Nights on Thursday, headlined by Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and more.
Kane Brown, Ned LeDoux, Rhett Akins, Aaron Watson, Restless Road, Ashley McBryde and John King will also perform at the "Daddy of 'Em All."
The rodeo and surrounding events are set to return in full for the 125th Frontier Days after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tom Hirsig said Wednesday that there would not be a face mask mandate this year or limitations on crowd sizes.
It was previously announced that Brooks, Rhett, Church and Shelton would be performing at the event and that it would be dedicated to Chris LeDoux, the late Wyoming country music and rodeo star. A bronze statue of LeDoux, Ned's father, will be dedicated at the sculpture collection at Frontier Park on July 23.
Brooks, known for country hits such as "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance," sang "Amazing Grace" in January at President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Rhett, Church and Shelton were slated to perform in 2020, as were Trace Adkins and Johnson. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle previously reported that rap star Cardi B and Morris would have also performed in 2020 had the event not been canceled.
“We are so glad to be sharing this lineup for 2021 tonight,” Cheynne Frontier Days contract acts Chairman Randy Krafft said in a statement. “It has been a long year for all of us and we can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Frontier Park.”
All tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 15. Frontier Days will run from July 23 to Aug. 1.
In 2019, the most recent year the rodeo and concert series were held, Post Malone, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert were among the acts to perform.
Last year's cancellation was the first in the rodeo's history. A February report said that not holding the event cost the rodeo $3.34 million.