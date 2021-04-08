Garth Brooks, Maren Morris to headline 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days

A day after announcing plans to return in full this summer, Cheyenne Frontier Days revealed its lineup for the 2021 Frontier Nights on Thursday, headlined by Garth Brooks, Maren Morris, Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and more.

Kane Brown, Ned LeDoux, Rhett Akins, Aaron Watson, Restless Road, Ashley McBryde and John King will also perform at the "Daddy of 'Em All."

The rodeo and surrounding events are set to return in full for the 125th Frontier Days after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tom Hirsig said Wednesday that there would not be a face mask mandate this year or limitations on crowd sizes.

It was previously announced that Brooks, Rhett, Church and Shelton would be performing at the event and that it would be dedicated to Chris LeDoux, the late Wyoming country music and rodeo star. A bronze statue of LeDoux, Ned's father, will be dedicated at the sculpture collection at Frontier Park on July 23.

Brooks, known for country hits such as "Friends in Low Places" and "The Dance," sang "Amazing Grace" in January at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

