George Winston concert in Casper postponed to 2021

The George Winston concert slated for Oct. 2 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Casper is postponed until Oct. 8 2021.
The concert was postponed after other cities on his tour canceled, according to concert organizer Artcore.
The pianist and composer has sold 15 million albums and inspired with his solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years. For more information, go to artcorewy.com.
