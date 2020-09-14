 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George Winston concert in Casper postponed to 2021
View Comments

George Winston concert in Casper postponed to 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
George Winston

Winston

 Contributed photo by Steve Lankford

The George Winston concert slated for Oct. 2 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Casper is postponed until Oct. 8 2021.

The concert was postponed after other cities on his tour canceled, according to concert organizer Artcore.

The pianist and composer has sold 15 million albums and inspired with his solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years. For more information, go to artcorewy.com

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

5 VMA must-see moments, from Gaga’s electro mask to Doja Cat’s TikTok dance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News