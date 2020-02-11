Jack Russell’s Great White brings iconic '80s rock to Gillette

Iconic hard rock band Great White is best know for the Grammy-nominated hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy" and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, reached the top of MTV video four times and made six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two platinum albums, according to a press release from the venue. Russell, the band's lead singer, later began touring separate from the original band with Jack Russell's Great White.