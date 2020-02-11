You are the owner of this article.
Jack Russell’s Great White brings iconic '80s rock to Gillette
Jack Russell's Great White brings iconic '80s rock to Gillette

Great White

Members of the Los Angeles hard-rock group Great White are shown in this undated photo. Standing is Jack Russell. Seated from left to right are, Audie Desbrow, Mark Kendall, and Michael Lardie.

 AP Photo

Jack Russell’s Great White brings some some of the 1980s' greatest rock music to Gillette.

Iconic hard rock band Great White is best know for the Grammy-nominated hit “Once Bitten, Twice Shy" and has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, reached the top of MTV video four times and made six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two platinum albums, according to a press release from the venue. Russell, the band's lead singer, later began touring separate from the original band with Jack Russell's Great White.

Where: The Cam-Plex, 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette

When: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Tickets & info: $37 at cam-plex.com or at the CAM-PLEX ticket office, 307-682-8802

