'Jeopardy!' airs clue referencing Wyoming's second state song

“So obviously they do a very thorough check on their questions,” Amy said.

The song was voted on by the Wyoming state Legislature in 2018 and signed into law by then-Gov. Matt Mead to become a second state song. The sisters wrote the song about two decades ago and have performed it around the world since they debuted it in Central Park and made “Good Morning America” the next day, they said in a Star-Tribune interview last year.

The song received an International Music award and is often performed by symphonies and choirs, according to the duo. The twins performed it last month at the Bluebird in Nashville.

The song caught more attention in the state in recent years after Wyoming PBS created a video, and people around Wyoming requested for it to become a state song.

Amy imagined the clue might be an obscure one.

“So maybe it will be a really tough question, so it might be a high money raiser,” she said. “Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.