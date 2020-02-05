'Jeopardy!' airs clue referencing Wyoming's second state song

A clue about Wyoming appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday.
“State songs for 1,000,” the contestant said.
“Wyoming’s second state song, official since 2018, mentions this four-letter river named for strong gusts in the area,” Alex Trebek said.
“Go with the obvious,” the host said after the timer ran out. "What is Wind?"
Fifth-generation Wyoming twins Amy and Annie Smith, known as duo Annie & Amy, wrote Wyoming’s official second state song, "Wyoming Where I Belong."
A researcher for “Jeopardy!” contacted them last summer for permission and information about the lyrics for a question that might air on a future show, Amy recalled Tuesday. They heard back Jan. 31 that the clue would air.
You have free articles remaining.
“I just think it’s a wonderful thing for Wyoming to get kind of noticed in just the beauty of it, is just how I look at it,” Amy said.
The twins were never told what the question would be, of course. The researcher asked very specific questions about the song’s lyrics, like the names of mountain ranges and rivers in the song and even pronunciations.
“So obviously they do a very thorough check on their questions,” Amy said.
The song was voted on by the Wyoming state Legislature in 2018 and signed into law by then-Gov. Matt Mead to become a second state song. The sisters wrote the song about two decades ago and have performed it around the world since they debuted it in Central Park and made “Good Morning America” the next day, they said in a Star-Tribune interview last year.
The song received an International Music award and is often performed by symphonies and choirs, according to the duo. The twins performed it last month at the Bluebird in Nashville.
The song caught more attention in the state in recent years after Wyoming PBS created a video, and people around Wyoming requested for it to become a state song.
Amy imagined the clue might be an obscure one.
“So maybe it will be a really tough question, so it might be a high money raiser,” she said. “Wouldn’t that be fun?”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner