Kanye West to bring footwear business to Cody warehouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early November, West announced that Cody was Yeezy’s new home base and he’s spoken repeatedly about his desire to manufacture the company’s shoes in the U.S. instead of overseas.

“For me, as a founder, it’s really important to bring these jobs back to America,” he said in an October interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1.

West has indicated a two-year timeline for that process, though the details of his plans have not been spelled out. He indicated to Lowe that he wants to establish a “Yeezy campus” in Cody.

“We’re building farms here because of the climate and because of the soil,” West said in the interview, conducted at his ranch south of Cody. “We’re going to have hydroponic cotton, wheat, hemp and we’re developing our own fabric so we’re going to go from seed to sew, from farm to table, so we can see the entire process.”

West also indicated that Yeezy plans to create factories — though he didn’t specify exactly where — in which he wants to hire “second-chance people” who’ve gone through the prison system.

When asked at the Nov. 7 Fast Company Innovation Festival whether it was possible to manufacture his latest shoes in the U.S., West said he would change the design so they could.