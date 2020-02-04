Longtime friends, musicians Andre Bohren, Conor Jacobson reunite for home state tour

“And number nine is really full of turmoil and really extra dramatic and fiery,” Bohren said.

“Beethoven was kind of known for being really moody and unpredictable as a person,” he added. “So like he definitely put all of that unpredictability into these two pieces.”

Bohren has returned to Casper regularly to perform, including solo and with the band, and Jacobson has always showed up, he said. He always loves to visit his family and friends in Casper and looks forward to taking in the Wyoming landscape and reuniting with Jacobson for the tour.

The two musicians have kept in touch through the years and long talked about performing together again. Jacobson doesn’t intend to wait another 20 years for the next collaboration, because they'll be old by then, he said, laughing.

“Well, yeah, it doesn't seem like a big deal until you hit 40 almost and then you're like, ‘Wow,’” he said. “You better start using this time wisely, you know.”

They were about to confirm a concert together for last fall when Bohren and his wife found out their baby was on the way, and they'd talked about holding off longer because of Jacobson's March show.

But they decided, as Jacobson told his friend, "there's no time like the present."

Editor's note: Andre Bohren's uncle is Star-Tribune publisher Dale Bohren. Dale Bohren was not involved in the reporting or editing of this article.

