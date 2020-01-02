Looking back: 2019 was the year of Dragon for Wyoming Symphony Orchestra

Meredith remained impressed through October rehearsals, when he said the conductor’s personality and contagious love for his work will draw audiences from around the region.

“So audience members are going to come and want to be a part of that,” Meredith said in October. “I think that people are going to just like to be around him in such a way that people liked to be around — and I’m going to use a big name, but Bernstein.”

Dragon’s goal is for the symphony to be a central part not only of Casper but also the entire state.

“So I see, really, the Wyoming Symphony becoming the orchestra of Wyoming,” he said in May.

Dragon already began plans in 2019 for the next season, with ideas including more pop concerts, educational opportunities for students and connecting with younger community members.

Dragon quickly took to Casper and its symphony in 2019 and looks forward to its future.