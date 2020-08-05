Mad Mountain Music Festival aims to connect Wyoming's electronic music scene

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new festival on Casper Mountain offers a weekend of electronic music from Wyoming and Colorado DJs with a variety of entertainment.

The two-day Mad Mountain Music Festival, set for Friday and Saturday at Mills Spring Ranch, is open to those 18 and up features artists, food trucks, vendors, yoga, meditation and even a volleyball tournament.

Fans and musicians of electronic music in Wyoming called for a festival on a Facebook group that connects about 700 of them across the state, said Braydon Drell, organizer of this weekend’s festival. He’s put on smaller shows in Sheridan for the past five years, and his goal for the festival was to create the kind event that they’d travel to see in Colorado.

He hopes the central Wyoming festival will help connect and grow the electronic music scene and broaden the options for live music in Wyoming.

“It’s just such a small scene here,” Drell said. “The more people we can get on board with creating events like this, the bigger it's going to grow.”

Headlining the festival is Vibe Street, a Denver-based DJ with a sound Drell describes as “kind of a Funkadelic-based music vibe.”