Mad Mountain Music Festival aims to connect Wyoming's electronic music scene

A new festival on Casper Mountain offers a weekend of electronic music from Wyoming and Colorado DJs with a variety of entertainment.
The two-day Mad Mountain Music Festival, set for Friday and Saturday at Mills Spring Ranch, is open to those 18 and up features artists, food trucks, vendors, yoga, meditation and even a volleyball tournament.
Fans and musicians of electronic music in Wyoming called for a festival on a Facebook group that connects about 700 of them across the state, said Braydon Drell, organizer of this weekend’s festival. He’s put on smaller shows in Sheridan for the past five years, and his goal for the festival was to create the kind event that they’d travel to see in Colorado.
He hopes the central Wyoming festival will help connect and grow the electronic music scene and broaden the options for live music in Wyoming.
“It’s just such a small scene here,” Drell said. “The more people we can get on board with creating events like this, the bigger it's going to grow.”
Headlining the festival is Vibe Street, a Denver-based DJ with a sound Drell describes as “kind of a Funkadelic-based music vibe.”
The lineup ranges from nationally touring acts to DJs from around Wyoming and even some other genres like alternative country. Drell himself will perform during the festival as Coenica. Besides his DJ name, it’s also the name of his production company, Coenica Productions LLC. The festival is a partnership with Coenica, Dynamic Sound & Lighting and Kona Coffee.
A live visual artist will paint live to some of the musicians while they're performing, and entertainment includes a group from Colorado who normally perform with fire but because of the current fire ban will use their other gear like LED hoops, Drell said.
Another group will lead a poi workshop, and a Salt Lake City blog about up and coming electronic artists called Monsoon Season plans to cover the festival, he said.
An array of food and beverage vendors from Wyoming and Colorado and range from ribs and cotton candy to Midwestern style pizza as well as vegan and vegetarian options and even sustainably sourced beverages by Kona Coffee from Hawaii.
Among the food vendors are Half Pints Chuck Wagon out of Douglas with its Wyoming meat fare and Sheridan’s Pound Truck known for homemade baked pretzels, tacos and Polish dogs, Drell said.
No alcohol will not be for sale, and ice won’t be on offer due to COVID-19 precautions, so attendees should plan accordingly, according to the website.
Shoppers will be able to find LED toys and all types of festival clothing from vendors besides the goods from band merch tables.
Mills Spring Ranch is sold out of suites and cabins for the weekend, Drell said, but RV and camping options are available, including a weekend pass with tent camping package.
Drell worked with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office to establish the protocols and COVID-19 precautions, which will include a 250-attendee limit and signs reminding people to socially distance.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and use hand sanitizer available at the festival, and masks will be required around the stage area. Staff and vendors interacting with the public will be screened for symptoms and required to wear a mask.
“The health order says we’re supposed to clean our facility once a day,” Drell said. “We're going to do it probably three times a day.”
A full list of the precautions and other rules — including a no tolerance policy for underage drinking or illegal drugs — is available at the festival website.
Drell plans to continue the Mad Mountain Music Festival as an annual event.
The festival offers an opportunity for Wyoming audiences to take in more live electronic music and for the musicians to connect with other artists, Drell said.
“And I really just want all these guys that play electronic music to kind of form this tight knit community here in Wyoming,” he said.
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!