Nelly concert in Casper postponed to fall 2021

Rap superstar Nelly's concert at the Casper Events Center, already postponed once because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been pushed back to fall 2021.

The show, now set for Oct. 30, 2021, had been rescheduled for Oct. 30, 2020, after initially being scheduled for April 29.

Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone are also slated to perform as part of the 4/2020 Spring Fest.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored next fall. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020.

Nelly previously played the Casper Events Center in 2011. Chingy performed there in 2004, alongside Ludacris. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, with which Sloan Bone is affiliated, performed there in 2005 and 2015.

