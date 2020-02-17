Nelly to play Casper as headliner of 4/2020 Spring Fest

Diamond-selling rapper Nelly will headline an April 29 show at the Casper Events Center, dubbed "4/2020 Spring Fest." Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony affiliation will also perform.

Nelly, known for hits "Hot in Herre," "Ride Wit Me" and "Air Force Ones," and Chingy, of "Right Thurr" fame, hail from St. Louis, while the quick-tongued Twista and Do or Die come from Chicago. Ohio group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony drew acclaim for hits like "Tha Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone."

Nelly previously played the Casper Events Center in 2011. Chingy performed at the venue in 2004, alongside Ludacris. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony played there a year later.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, ranging from $29 to $69, plus fees. A limited number of $100 VIP meet and greet tickets will be sold in addition to the cost of an actual ticket. Tickets can be bought online (SinclairTix.com), by phone (800-442-2256) or in person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.