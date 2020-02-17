You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nelly to play Casper as headliner of 4/2020 Spring Fest
View Comments
top story

Nelly to play Casper as headliner of 4/2020 Spring Fest

{{featured_button_text}}
Nelly
Robb Cohen

Diamond-selling rapper Nelly will headline an April 29 show at the Casper Events Center, dubbed "4/2020 Spring Fest." Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony affiliation will also perform.

Nelly, known for hits "Hot in Herre," "Ride Wit Me" and "Air Force Ones," and Chingy, of "Right Thurr" fame, hail from St. Louis, while the quick-tongued Twista and Do or Die come from Chicago. Ohio group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony drew acclaim for hits like "Tha Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone."

Nelly previously played the Casper Events Center in 2011. Chingy performed at the venue in 2004, alongside Ludacris. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony played there a year later.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, ranging from $29 to $69, plus fees. A limited number of $100 VIP meet and greet tickets will be sold in addition to the cost of an actual ticket. Tickets can be bought online (SinclairTix.com), by phone (800-442-2256) or in person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Percussion sensation STOMP to play Casper Events Center

Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Brandon Foster is the Star-Tribune's managing editor. He joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 as the University of Wyoming sports reporter after graduating from the University of Missouri and covering Mizzou athletics for two years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Pornhub stars walk runway at Namilia's fashion show
Music

Pornhub stars walk runway at Namilia's fashion show

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion label Namilia deconstructed Asian stereotypes in the porn industry, empowering the demure, submissive woman with bold dominatrix looks worn exclusively by Asian models at Sunday's show, including several Pornhub actors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News