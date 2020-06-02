New concert series to replace canceled festivals at Antelope Butte

The series kick-off on June 27 features free craft beer pours from local breweries and yoga. Attendees may camp the night of each event, which also offer scenic chairlift rides as well as food from Bino’s food truck and Montucky beer.

It wouldn’t have been financially feasible to host Antelope Butte’s usual summer festivals with only 250 people, Ulug said. Much of the planning for the new concert series fell into place quickly with bands and vendors rebooked from the canceled events, through the upcoming concerts require extra organization for social distancing and other precautions.

The new concert series combines elements of both canceled festivals and is a way to offer outdoor entertainment and support local musicians, Ulug said.

“I also think a lot of local artists, they’re looking for places to play and opportunities, because so many things are getting canceled,” she said.

Precautions this year include attendees to maintain six feet of distance at all times between individuals or household groups and frequent disinfecting, according to the event website. Tickets as well as camping spots for groups up to six must be reserved ahead of time, and camp sites are to be set at least 20 feet apart.