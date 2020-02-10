Percussion sensation STOMP to play Casper Events Center

Award-winning percussion group STOMP will perform April 28 at the Casper Events Center, the venue announced Monday.

Members of the group, which began as a UK street performance, make music out of household and industrial objects, in addition to using their own bodies. It has played for more than 24 million people in more than 50 countries since debuting in 1991.

STOMP has performed at the 2012 Olympic games closing ceremony and the Academy Awards and has its own HBO special.

Tickets go on sale at 11:30 a.m. Friday, ranging from $39 to $69 plus fees. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more, and date night and four-packs will be sold. Tickets can be bought online (SinclairTix.com), by phone (800-442-2256) or in person at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center or any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

A Wine & Party Mix & Mingle will be held on the Rockstar Balcony before the show. A $20 ticket — in addition to a STOMP ticket — buys VIP parking, early entrance, wine and cheese samples, and access to a cash bar.

