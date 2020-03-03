Powder River Symphony offers 'The Czech Connection'

The Powder River Symphony's “The Czech Connection” concert features Antonin Dvorak's concert overture Carneval, “The Gaelic Symphony” by Amy Beach and the Concerto for Oboe and Eight Timpani by Georg Druschetzky featuring soloists Richard Kravchak on oboe and Genie Burkett on timpani.
"You’ll feel like you’re in the Czech Republic, a country with more than a thousand years of musical culture heavily influenced by traditions of Bohemia, Moravia, Austria and Hungary," according to a press release from the symphony.
Where: Thunder Basin High School Auditorium, 4001 Saunders Boulevard, Gillette
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Tickets & info: $20 at the door or through Eventbrite. Free for students and children under 18. $15 for seniors and military at the door. Find out more at prsymphony.org or the Powder River Symphony Facebook page.