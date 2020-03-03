You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Powder River Symphony offers 'The Czech Connection'
View Comments

Powder River Symphony offers 'The Czech Connection'

{{featured_button_text}}

The Powder River Symphony's “The Czech Connection” concert features Antonin Dvorak's concert overture Carneval, “The Gaelic Symphony” by Amy Beach and the Concerto for Oboe and Eight Timpani by Georg Druschetzky featuring soloists  Richard Kravchak on oboe and Genie Burkett on timpani.

"You’ll feel like you’re in the Czech Republic, a country with more than a thousand years of musical culture heavily influenced by traditions of Bohemia, Moravia, Austria and Hungary," according to a press release from the symphony. 

Where: Thunder Basin High School Auditorium, 4001 Saunders Boulevard, Gillette

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

Tickets & info: $20 at the door or through Eventbrite. Free for students and children under 18. $15 for seniors and military at the door. Find out more at prsymphony.org or the Powder River Symphony Facebook page. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Pornhub stars walk runway at Namilia's fashion show
Music

Pornhub stars walk runway at Namilia's fashion show

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion label Namilia deconstructed Asian stereotypes in the porn industry, empowering the demure, submissive woman with bold dominatrix looks worn exclusively by Asian models at Sunday's show, including several Pornhub actors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News