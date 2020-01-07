Rapper Riff Raff brings hits and freestyle skills to Casper

Rapper Riff Raff worked with Mac Miller, Childish Gambino and Mike Posner on his debut album, "Neon Icon," which produced the hit single "Tip Toe Wing In My Jawwdinz."

His follow-up, "Peach Panther," with hit "Carlos Slim," also featured G-Eazy, Gucci Mane and Danny Brown. His other releases include the 2019 “PiNK PYTHōN” with "Neon Icon" co-producer Derek Allen and recent “Cranberry Vampire” with production from Diplo and DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia.

The Houston rapper is known for creative wordplay and freestyle skills as he runs and leaps on stages of sold-out venues around the world.

Where: The Gaslight Social, 314 W. Midwest Ave.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, doors open 7 p.m., meet and greet 6 p.m.

Tickets & info: $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $50 for meet and greet at eventbrite.com and Riff Raff Live on Facebook

