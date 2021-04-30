Sara Evans to headline Mills' centennial celebration

After a year filled with quarantines, masks and social distancing, Mills, in collaboration with Summer Fest, is throwing a free centennial celebration filled with concerts, food trucks, fireworks and fun events for residents of all ages.

Country Music Association award-winning country artist Sara Evans, Wyoming native and season three The Voice contestant Aquile, and local Casper rockers the Day Drinkers will headline the event June 12, according to a news release from the city.

The festivities will kick off with a 5K run at 9 a.m., organized by Windy City Striders, followed by a 10 a.m. parade in front of the Interstate Bank, a ceremony in front of City Hall at noon and a 10 p.m. fireworks show.

The celebration will also feature bounce-houses, dunk tanks, food trucks, tie-dye shirt stations, a ride-along train, a car show, vendors and more.

Evans, regarded as the one of the most-played female artists in country radio in recent decades, has country hits such as: "No Place That Far," "Suds In the Bucket" and "A Real Fine Place To Start."

Founded in 1921, Mills supported nearby oil fields and refineries with sand and gravel. As the industry expanded, Mills Construction Company was formed to handle the expansion causing the population to grow.