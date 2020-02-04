Singing cowboys Bar J Wranglers bring harmonies & humor

World-famous singing cowboys from Jackson Hole The Bar J Wranglers bring entertainment for the whole family with "western harmonies straight from the range, cowboy stories and jokes that will have you laughing in the aisles, and an evening of inspiration that will continue to lift your spirits long after the show."

The Bar J Wranglers have performed with music legends and been featured on numerous television and radio programs. They entertain hundreds at the acclaimed Bar J Chuckwagon in Jackson Hole during summer and perform around the world in the off season.

Where: Highland Park Church, 5725 Highland Drive

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11

Tickets & info: $13, $12 seniors, $7 students and school teachers, $5 children 12 and younger at the door, Bon Agency Insurance, Express Printing, Hill Music, Sonic Rainbow and the Shade Tree in the Eastridge Mall or artcorewy.com, 307-265-1564

