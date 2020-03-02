311 slated for July 4 outdoor concert at Gaslight Social

Reggae rock band 311 will perform on July 4 at The Gaslight Social, the bar and venue announced Monday.

Tickets to the outdoor concert cost $45 at presale and $60 the day of.

Doors open at 5 p.m., openers begin at 6 p.m., and the band — known for hits like "Amber," "Down," "Beautiful Disaster" and "Love Song" — takes the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday for fan club members. Public tickets go on sale Friday. The show is 21 and over.

The venue encourages attendees to arrive 30 minutes before the show for security screening and seating.

