UW jazz studies director brings big band together remotely to help artists

Jazz pianist and University of Wyoming jazz studies director and instructor Ben Markley spent the first two weeks depressed after the novel coronavirus pandemic left him, a professional jazz pianist, without a way to perform. He normally performs regularly in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado, but closures and cancellations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have put gigs on hold.
“And when this hit, it was tough, because I’m not able to do what I do,” he said. “But I was also in a pretty fortunate situation that I have another source of income. And so the more I thought about that, I really wanted to do something for all of my sisters and brothers who are artists, not only in Wyoming, but in the nation.”
Markley saw videos online from groups who created music remotely and immediately threw himself into a musical project of his own.
He arranged his original “'Mon Back” he'd composed for his quartet into an adaptation for a 16-piece big band. He rounded up friends across the country, from Wyoming to New York City. They recorded their parts at home for a combined video he released this week with links to donate to organizations providing financial assistance for artists in Wyoming and around the U.S. during the pandemic. Markley also is donating all digital album sales from benmarkleymusic.com.
"And, you know, for me, it was it was, as an artist, I need to be able to express my art," he said. "And so when those kind of traditional channels dried up, that was hard. And there was a real lack of motivation for a while. But kind of as I said, this project was something that kind of helped pull me out of it."
''Mon Back'
Markely originally wrote “'Mon Back” for his golf coach from high school. His coach called it a “'mon back,” short for “come on back,” when the ball goes past the hole and spins back.
“I think it’s got, for me, I think the vibe and the groove and the feel of it,” he said.
It’s an upbeat song that makes people feel good.
“I'm trying to think about a lot of the things that we want to come back in our daily lives,” he said.
The 16 musicians in the new video include people he’s performed with or met through music — some from when he lived in New York, some while working at Colorado State University, others he went to school with and a current colleague, UW Department of Music chair Scott Turpen.
Markley created a digital track of computer instruments playing the parts, and the musicians listened to it on headphones as they recorded themselves playing. His friend Colin Bricker was the audio engineer and edited the video, Markley said.
The group is a version of the Ben Markley Big Band he started five years ago and features many of the same people, he said. The digital method allowed others who live farther away to take part, he said.
“I had some friends who played on it and after they saw the video, they had a really emotional response to it because, you know, we all miss playing with people and playing for people,” he said. “And, you know, although it's not the same, at least it's something.”
People may donate to the Wyoming Arts Alliance at wyomingarts.org for Wyoming artists and artistrelief.org for musicians around the country. The video on Markley's YouTube channel and Facebook page offers links to the organization’s websites.
Musicians and other artists can apply for the organizations' grants with funds raised through individual pledges, according to a UW press release. Whether or not people can contribute financially, the biggest help would be to share the video, Markley said.
“Because, you know, eventually someone's going to see it who might have some means to make a difference,” he said. “And that's what this is about. It's not about me, you know. It's about it's about trying to help people.”
Markley has been adjusting to teaching remotely from home among his wife, a schoolteacher, and their two sons. The biggest challenge for him personally has been the fear of the unknown, he said.
“And you know, how long is this going to go on?” he said. “And it seemed like for a while we as a country, every day or hour would start to actually realize how heavy this thing was.”
He started the big band project about three weeks ago. “'Mon Back” is instrumental, but Markley wrote a poem to go with it, which starts with “'Mon Back Music” and beckons many other things to "'mon back," like reason, trust, health, safety, love, money, jobs and “‘Mon Back Gigs, 'Mon Back Gigs, 'MON BACK GIGS!”
“I’m always a person who needs to have something to look forward to,” Markley said. “And, you know, we'll get through it. And we think things are going to look different on the other side, but we'll get through it.”
Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.