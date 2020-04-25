UW jazz studies director brings big band together remotely to help artists

"And, you know, for me, it was it was, as an artist, I need to be able to express my art," he said. "And so when those kind of traditional channels dried up, that was hard. And there was a real lack of motivation for a while. But kind of as I said, this project was something that kind of helped pull me out of it."

''Mon Back'

Markely originally wrote “'Mon Back” for his golf coach from high school. His coach called it a “'mon back,” short for “come on back,” when the ball goes past the hole and spins back.

“I think it’s got, for me, I think the vibe and the groove and the feel of it,” he said.

It’s an upbeat song that makes people feel good.

“I'm trying to think about a lot of the things that we want to come back in our daily lives,” he said.

The 16 musicians in the new video include people he’s performed with or met through music — some from when he lived in New York, some while working at Colorado State University, others he went to school with and a current colleague, UW Department of Music chair Scott Turpen.