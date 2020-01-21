You are the owner of this article.
Wyatt Smith performs as Wyoming Chapter American Guild of Organists guest
Wyatt Smith performs as Wyoming Chapter American Guild of Organists guest

American Guild of Organists guest Wyatt Smith
Elysia Conner

Organist Wyatt Smith performs throughout the U.S. and Europe and has been featured in several episodes of American Public Media’s Pipedream. 

Besides his full recital Jan. 31, Smith will perform 12:15 p.m. Jan. 29 for the Bach’s Lunch Wednesday series at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

The Diapason’s "20-under-30" in 2016 recognized Smith among young leaders organ, harpsichord, carillon and church music fields. He won the 2011 AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists for Region VI in 2011 and performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville as a "Rising Star."

He's the associate director of Music & Communications Minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle and the affiliate artist in organ & harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. 

Where: First United Methodist Church, 332 E. Second St. 

When:  Full recital 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 

Tickets & info: A free will offering will be accepted

Follow arts & culture reporter Elysia Conner on twitter @erconner

